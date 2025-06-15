Music
June 15, 2025 / 4:00 PM

Jonas Brothers switch venues for six upcoming concerts

By Karen Butler
The Jonas Brothers announced this weekend that they are changing up the venues for six of their upcoming summer concerts. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers have announced plans to switch venues for six of the fraternal pop music trio's upcoming concerts.

The new Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour shows will take place on the same late summer dates and in the same cities as the original ones were scheduled, but current purchases will be refunded and new tickets need to be bought for the updated venues.

Affected shows are to take place in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Tinley Park, Ill.; Detroit; Dallas and Los Angeles.

"Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans," the band said in a social media post.

"We're making some venue changes, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the same dates in the same cities," the musicians added. "We're pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we've ever done."

The group is also set to perform at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Special in New York next month.

