Music
June 14, 2025 / 10:55 AM

Morgan Wallen's 'I Am the Problem' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Morgan Wallen's "I Am the Problem" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Morgan Wallen's "I Am the Problem" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's I Am the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Seventeen's Happy Burstday, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Reputation at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 7, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 8, NEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 10.

