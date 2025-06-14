Music
June 14, 2025 / 11:26 AM

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival canceled due to weather

By Karen Butler
Luke Combs was the only headliner able to perform before the rain came and caused the cancellation of this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Luke Combs was the only headliner able to perform before the rain came and caused the cancellation of this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- This weekend's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., has been canceled due to bad weather.

"Bonnaroovians, we appreciate your patience & understanding last night," organizers wrote on social media Saturday morning.

"The energy in Outeroo embodied the Bonnaroo spirit & lifted us all during a tough situation. As you start to pack up & make your way out this morning we have some helpful Info to get you off The Farm safely."

The event was slated for Thursday through Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the Luke Combs was the only headliner to perform before the storms hit.

Other artists booked for the event included Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, GloRilla, Tyla, Raye, Avril Lavigne, Queens of the Stone Age, John Summit, Justice, Dom Dolla, Glass Animals and The Red Clay Strays.

