Trending
Music
June 13, 2025 / 3:55 PM

Daywalkers, Vampires face off in 'Zombies 4' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Zombies 4" arrives on Disney Channel July 10. Photo Courtesy of Disney
"Zombies 4" arrives on Disney Channel July 10. Photo Courtesy of Disney

June 13 (UPI) -- Disney is teasing the upcoming film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires with a new music video ahead of the July 10 premiere on Disney Channel.

The music video for "Don't Mess with Us" features a dance-off between "rival monster factions" Daywalkers and Vampires.

Cast members Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife star in the music video.

The upcoming film follows Zed and Addison, the "power couple" portrayed by Manheim and Donnelly, respectively, who become camp counselors overseeing the Daywalkers and Vampires.

The upcoming film will stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand beginning July 11.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Will Smith praises 'Pretty Girls' in new single, video
Music // 1 hour ago
Will Smith praises 'Pretty Girls' in new single, video
June 13 (UPI) -- Will Smith released a new single, "Pretty Girls," on Friday with a music video.
Parker McCollum shares track list for self-titled album
Music // 1 hour ago
Parker McCollum shares track list for self-titled album
June 13 (UPI) -- Country music singer Parker McCollum announced the track list for his upcoming self-titled album, which arrives June 27.
Sly Stone's isolation shaped a generation of sound
Music // 5 hours ago
Sly Stone's isolation shaped a generation of sound
June 13 (UPI) -- You can hear Sly Stone's influence in tracks by 2Pac, A Tribe Called Quest, and De La Soul --sampling classics like "Sing a Simple Song" and "Family Affair."
Tyla releases 'Everything Goes with Blue' for 'Smurfs' movie
Music // 6 hours ago
Tyla releases 'Everything Goes with Blue' for 'Smurfs' movie
June 13 (UPI) -- Tyla released "Everything Goes with Blue," a new song for the soundtrack of the upcoming "Smurfs" movie. The film opens in theaters July 18.
J-Hope visits Thailand in 'Killin' It Girl' video featuring GloRilla
Music // 7 hours ago
J-Hope visits Thailand in 'Killin' It Girl' video featuring GloRilla
June 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope teamed up with GloRilla on the single "Killin' It Girl," which arrived with a music video on Friday.
Grammy Awards scheduled for February in Los Angeles
Music // 1 day ago
Grammy Awards scheduled for February in Los Angeles
June 12 (UPI) -- CBS and the Recording Academy announced the 68th annual Grammy Awards will air live on Feb. 1, 2026.
Flo Milli to join Aespa for 'Dirty Work' remix
Music // 1 day ago
Flo Milli to join Aespa for 'Dirty Work' remix
June 12 (UPI) -- Flo Milli is joining South Korean girl group Aespa on a remix of their song "Dirty Work," due June 27.
Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform at 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks'
Music // 1 day ago
Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform at 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks'
June 12 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers, Ava Max and Eric Church are among the music artists who will perform during the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" special on NBC. Ariana DeBose hosts the event.
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
Music // 2 days ago
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Bibi performed Tuesday in New York City as part of her first world tour. The venture is in support of her new album, "Eve: Romance," which dropped May 14.
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Music // 2 days ago
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
June 11 (UPI) -- Beach Boys co-founder and accomplished composer Brian Wilson died Wednesday at the age of 82, his family announced on social media.

Trending Stories

Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing

Follow Us