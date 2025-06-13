Trending
June 13, 2025 / 2:40 PM

Parker McCollum shares track list for self-titled album

By Jessica Inman
Parker McCollum performs on Day 2 of CMA Fest on June 5. He is releasing a new album later this month. Photo by Camden Hall/UPI
Parker McCollum performs on Day 2 of CMA Fest on June 5. He is releasing a new album later this month. Photo by Camden Hall/UPI

June 13 (UPI) -- Country music singer Parker McCollum announced the track list for his upcoming self-titled album Friday.

Parker McCollum marks the artist's fifth studio album, due June 27, and includes "What Kinda Man," "Hope That I'm Enough," "Big Sky" and "Killin' Me."

Other songs include "My Blue," "Solid Country Gold," "Watch Me Bleed," "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues," "Sunny Days, "Permanent Headphones," "New York is On Fire," "Come On," "Enough Rope" and "My Worst Enemy."

"It is the best thing I've ever done," McCollum said of the upcoming release, in a statement. "This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted."

He released the album Never Enough in 2023. He is currently on tour, which wraps with a show in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Nov. 22.

