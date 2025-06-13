Trending
Will Smith praises 'Pretty Girls' in new single, video

By Fred Topel
Will Smith, seen at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, released the single "Pretty Girls" on June 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 13 (UPI) -- Will Smith released a new single and accompanying music video on Friday. "Pretty Girls" is the latest new single.

The video begins with Smith talking to his therapist. When he explains this problem he's had since childhood, he begins singing.

Smith sings and dances with an ensemble of female dancers. Women of all ethnicities join Smith's ode to "pretty girls.

"I like you, you, you, you," Smith sings. "It don't matter your complexion."

He repeats the chorus, "There's not a lotta women not pretty to me."

Smith released a new album, Based on a True Story, in March. It was his first since 2005's Lost and Found.

Its opening track, "Int. Barbershop - Day" addressed the 2022 Academy Awards during which Smith slapped Chris Rock for telling a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, shaved head. "Pretty Girls" is a new song that was not included on the album.

His career began in the '80s as The Fresh Prince with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Smith's acting career took off with the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and movies Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men in Black but he continued producing music through the '90s.

