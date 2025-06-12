Trending
Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform at 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks'

By Jessica Inman
The Jonas Brothers will perform during the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" special. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The Jonas Brothers will perform during the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" special. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers, Ava Max and Eric Church are among the music artists who will perform during the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special.

Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer and Trisha Yearwood will also take the stage at the 49th annual event, which airs July 4 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock, and at 9 p.m. on Telemundo.

A 25-minute fireworks display featuring 80,000 shells and a projection show will follow, according to a press release.

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, and James Poyser are producing the music for the fireworks display, which will be held at New York's Brooklyn Bridge and the lower East River.

Actress and music artist Ariana DeBose will host the event and also perform.

Jen Neal, NBCU Entertainment's executive vice president of live events and specials, commented on the special in a statement.

"It's the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands," she said.

Nick Jonas performs with the Jonas Brothers in concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla., on April 13, 2007. The band released their first album titled "It's About Time" in 2006. Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo

