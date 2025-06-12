Flo Milli to join Aespa for 'Dirty Work' remix

June 12 (UPI) -- Flo Milli is joining South Korean girl group Aespa on a remix of their song "Dirty Work," due June 27.

A performance video features the K-pop group members Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning dancing in a dark warehouse.

Four versions of the song will arrive June 27, including the remix with Flo Milli, an instrumental song, and a song with English lyrics.

"With its empowering lyrics, the song showcases Aespa's vocal colors in a cool and chill vibe, offering a fresh contrast to their usual powerful charm," a press release states.

Aespa released the album Armageddon in 2024, while Flo Milli dropped the single "Gripper" with T-Pain in April.