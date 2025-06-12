Grammy Awards scheduled for February in Los Angeles

June 12 (UPI) -- CBS and the Recording Academy announced the 68th annual Grammy Awards will air live on Feb. 1, 2026.

The announcement stated the ceremony will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime and live TV add-on will be able to stream the ceremony live, while basic Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the event the following day.

Nominees for the awards will be announced Nov. 7. The nominees will be chosen in a first round of voting set to take place Oct. 3-15.

Grammy Awards: Memorable red carpet looks of the past 5 years