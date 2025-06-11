Trending
Music
June 11, 2025 / 2:51 PM

K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
BIBI performs songs from the album "Eve: Romance" on her first world tour at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | BIBI performs songs from the album "Eve: Romance" on her first world tour at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Bibi performed Tuesday in New York City as part of her first world tour.

The venture is in support of her new album, Eve: Romance, which dropped May 14.

The K-pop star took the stage Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall after kicking off the North American leg of her tour June 3 in Chicago.

Bibi has seven stops remaining before wrapping June 26 in Seattle.

She wore a ruffled skirt with an argyle vest over a pale blue button-down shirt for her performance in New York.

During one song, she sat at a book-covered desk, with other performers behind her.

She released Lowlife Princess: Noir in 2022.

Bibi rocks the stage in New York City

Bibi takes the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 10, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Music // 2 hours ago
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
June 11 (UPI) -- Beach Boys co-founder and accomplished composer Brian Wilson died Wednesday at the age of 82, his family announced on social media.
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
Music // 6 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Time After Time" singer Cyndi Lauper discussed her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" farewell tour when she stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday.
Yes to launch 'Fragile' tour in October
Music // 1 day ago
Yes to launch 'Fragile' tour in October
June 10 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes is going on tour beginning in October. The group will perform across North America.
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA were the big winners during the BET Awards Monday. Lamar won Album of the Year for "GNX," Best Male Hip Hop Artist and more.
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Babyface and Jennifer Hudson were among the music artists to honor actor and singer Jamie Foxx during the BET Awards Monday. Foxx received an Ultimate Icon Award.
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
June 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released the mini album "Girls Will Be Girls" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
Music // 4 days ago
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
June 7 (UPI) -- British rock 'n' roll icon Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming concerts while he recovers from the flu.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
June 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
Music // 4 days ago
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
June 6 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, released a music video for his song "Baptized in Fear" Friday.
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
Music // 5 days ago
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
June 6 (UPI) -- Teddy Swims released the single "God Went Crazy" and its music video Friday. The song is one of six new tracks on his album "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Complete Edition)."

Trending Stories

Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series
'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series

Follow Us