June 11, 2025 / 9:02 AM

Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'

By Jessica Inman
Cyndi Lauper discussed her farewell tour on "The Late Show" Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cyndi Lauper discussed her farewell tour on "The Late Show" Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- "Time After Time" singer Cyndi Lauper described her farewell tour as "a celebration" when she stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday.

Lauper, 71, launches the final leg of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour in July. The singer-songwriter said on The Late Show that the tour is inspired by music and art.

"There was a living art movement between 1910 and 1930 in Paris, and that is what inspired mixing art and music, and I got to do it. And that's why I'm so excited," she told Colbert. "This is what I always wanted to do, and when they said, 'Why don't you do, you know, a farewell tour?' I said, 'If I do a farewell tour, I'm going to do what I always wanted.' And that was mix art and music in an arena."

"I'm excited, and it's a celebration Stephen. Everybody comes, everyone's welcome. Some people dress up. Some people don't. It's a lot of fun. We sell wigs," she added.

Lauper is also among the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

"I still believe that rock 'n' roll can save the world," she told Colbert.

The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and stream on Disney+.

