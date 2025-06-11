Trending
Music
June 11, 2025 / 1:49 PM

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, pictured with wife Melinda Ledbetter at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, has died at the age of 82, his family announced. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, pictured with wife Melinda Ledbetter at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, has died at the age of 82, his family announced. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Beach Boys co-founder and accomplished composer Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82, his family announced on social media.

Wilson's family shared news of the musician's death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the post reads. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The post did not offer any details on the potential cause of Wilson's death, but his legal team said last year that he was suffering from a neurocognitive disorder and was being placed in a conservatorship.

Wilson rose to fame as a co-founder of the Beach Boys in the 1960s, when the band racked up a string of top 10 hits, including "I Get Around," "Surfin' U.S.A." and "Fun, Fun, Fun," which were all written or co-written by Wilson.

The singer and musician's struggles with mental health and addiction led to his withdrawing from the Beach Boys' live performances in 1964, and he officially left the group in 1982. He would return to the band decades later to record the album That's Why God Made the Radio and perform in the Beach Boys' subsequent tour.

Wilson earned two Grammy awards, as well as a lifetime achievement Grammy alongside the Beach Boys. He and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Wilson is survived by daughters Carnie and Wendy from his first marriage to Marilyn Rovell, and five adopted children from his second marriage to Melinda Ledbetter. Wilson and Ledbetter married in 1995, and remained together until Ledbetter's death in 2024.

Wilson's story was explored in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, starring Paul Dano and John Cusack as younger and older versions of the music artist.

Notable deaths of 2025

Jill Sobule
Jill Sobule attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2023. Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind "I Kissed a Girl," "Living Color" and "Supermodel," died at the age of 66 on May 2 from a house fire. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
Music // 5 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Time After Time" singer Cyndi Lauper discussed her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" farewell tour when she stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday.
Yes to launch 'Fragile' tour in October
Music // 1 day ago
Yes to launch 'Fragile' tour in October
June 10 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes is going on tour beginning in October. The group will perform across North America.
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA were the big winners during the BET Awards Monday. Lamar won Album of the Year for "GNX," Best Male Hip Hop Artist and more.
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Babyface and Jennifer Hudson were among the music artists to honor actor and singer Jamie Foxx during the BET Awards Monday. Foxx received an Ultimate Icon Award.
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
June 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released the mini album "Girls Will Be Girls" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
Music // 3 days ago
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
June 7 (UPI) -- British rock 'n' roll icon Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming concerts while he recovers from the flu.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
June 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
Music // 4 days ago
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
June 6 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, released a music video for his song "Baptized in Fear" Friday.
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
Music // 4 days ago
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
June 6 (UPI) -- Teddy Swims released the single "God Went Crazy" and its music video Friday. The song is one of six new tracks on his album "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Complete Edition)."
Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'
Music // 5 days ago
Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'
June 6 (UPI) -- Music icon Mariah Carey released "Type Dangerous," her first song of 2025, on Friday. The track is expected to appear on her forthcoming album.

Trending Stories

Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series
'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series

Follow Us