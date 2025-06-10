Trending
Music
June 10, 2025 / 11:54 AM

Yes to launch 'Fragile' tour in October

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Yes is going on tour. Photo Courtesy of Gottlieb Bros.
Yes is going on tour. Photo Courtesy of Gottlieb Bros.

June 10 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes is going on tour.

The group announced Tuesday they are hitting the road beginning Oct. 1 in Wallingford, Conn., and concluding Nov. 16 in Reno, Nev.

The band will perform the entirety of their album Fragile, which was released in the United States in 1972, along with other hits.

"The Fragile Tour is regarded as a key moment in Yes' history -- it's when the band became a headline act in the U.S.," a press release states.

The band consists of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen.

Tickets are available to purchase beginning Friday.

The band released the albums Yessingles and Mirror to the Sky in 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA were the big winners during the BET Awards Monday. Lamar won Album of the Year for "GNX," Best Male Hip Hop Artist and more.
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Babyface and Jennifer Hudson were among the music artists to honor actor and singer Jamie Foxx during the BET Awards Monday. Foxx received an Ultimate Icon Award.
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
June 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released the mini album "Girls Will Be Girls" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
Music // 2 days ago
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
June 7 (UPI) -- British rock 'n' roll icon Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming concerts while he recovers from the flu.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
June 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
June 6 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, released a music video for his song "Baptized in Fear" Friday.
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
Music // 3 days ago
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
June 6 (UPI) -- Teddy Swims released the single "God Went Crazy" and its music video Friday. The song is one of six new tracks on his album "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Complete Edition)."
Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'
Music // 4 days ago
Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'
June 6 (UPI) -- Music icon Mariah Carey released "Type Dangerous," her first song of 2025, on Friday. The track is expected to appear on her forthcoming album.
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
Music // 4 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
June 6 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for "Manchild" on Friday. She described the song as "a loving eye roll."
Addison Rae releases debut album, 'Times Like These' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Addison Rae releases debut album, 'Times Like These' music video
June 6 (UPI) -- Addison Rae released her debut album, "Addison," on Friday, as well as a music video for her song "Times Like These."

Trending Stories

'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3

Follow Us