Trending
Music
June 10, 2025 / 10:33 AM

Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" at the BET Awards live telecast on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" at the BET Awards live telecast on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA were the big winners during the BET Awards Monday.

Lamar was named Best Male Hip Hop Artist and also received the accolades for Album of the Year for GNX, Video Director and Best Collaboration for "Luther" with SZA.

Lamar's "Not Like Us" also won the Video of the Year title.

SZA was honored as the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, while Doechii was crowned Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Cynthia Erivo, who stars in Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, was given the award for Best Actress.

BET Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Doechii win big

Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" at the 25th annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Kevin Hart hosted the show known as "Culture's biggest night."

Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx were Icon Award recipients.

BET Awards: Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer walk the red carpet

Kevin Hart arrives on the red carpet for 25th annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
Music // 39 minutes ago
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
June 10 (UPI) -- Babyface and Jennifer Hudson were among the music artists to honor actor and singer Jamie Foxx during the BET Awards Monday. Foxx received an Ultimate Icon Award.
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy releases 'Girls Will Be Girls' EP, music video
June 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released the mini album "Girls Will Be Girls" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
Music // 2 days ago
Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts
June 7 (UPI) -- British rock 'n' roll icon Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming concerts while he recovers from the flu.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
June 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video
June 6 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, released a music video for his song "Baptized in Fear" Friday.
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
Music // 3 days ago
Teddy Swims releases 'God Went Crazy' from 'I've Tried' complete edition
June 6 (UPI) -- Teddy Swims released the single "God Went Crazy" and its music video Friday. The song is one of six new tracks on his album "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Complete Edition)."
Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'
Music // 3 days ago
Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'
June 6 (UPI) -- Music icon Mariah Carey released "Type Dangerous," her first song of 2025, on Friday. The track is expected to appear on her forthcoming album.
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
Music // 3 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
June 6 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for "Manchild" on Friday. She described the song as "a loving eye roll."
Addison Rae releases debut album, 'Times Like These' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Addison Rae releases debut album, 'Times Like These' music video
June 6 (UPI) -- Addison Rae released her debut album, "Addison," on Friday, as well as a music video for her song "Times Like These."
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley perform at CMA Fest
Music // 4 days ago
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley perform at CMA Fest
June 6 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, Charles Esten and other country music artists performed at CMA Fest, which will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Trending Stories

'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record

Follow Us