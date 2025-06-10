June 10 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA were the big winners during the BET Awards Monday.

Lamar was named Best Male Hip Hop Artist and also received the accolades for Album of the Year for GNX, Video Director and Best Collaboration for "Luther" with SZA.

Lamar's "Not Like Us" also won the Video of the Year title.

SZA was honored as the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, while Doechii was crowned Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Cynthia Erivo, who stars in Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, was given the award for Best Actress.

Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" at the 25th annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Kevin Hart hosted the show known as "Culture's biggest night."

Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx were Icon Award recipients.

