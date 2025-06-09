June 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Girls Will Be Girls and a music video for their song of the same name Monday.

The "Girls Will Be Girls" video shows the members of Itzy fighting to survive in a world populated with flying monsters.

At one point, Lia is seen running from the creatures and is saved by her bandmates. Fans speculated the scene may reference Lia's 2023 hiatus and return to the group.

Girls Will Be Girls also features the songs "Kiss & Tell," "Locked N Loaded," "Promise" and "Walk."

The EP is the group's first since Gold, released in October.

Itzy consists of Lia, Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet