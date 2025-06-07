Music
June 7, 2025

Ailing Rod Stewart cancels upcoming concerts

By Karen Butler
Rod Stewart arrives for the American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Rod Stewart arrives for the American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- British rock 'n' roll icon Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming concerts while he recovers from the flu.

"So sorry my friends," the "Maggie May" and "Forever Young" singer, 80, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."

Stewart was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement honor at the American Music Awards show and is expected to perform in the "Legend" slot at the Glastonbury Music Festival later this month.

Musician Rod Stewart arrives for the premiere of "Titanic" in Los Angeles on December 14, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

