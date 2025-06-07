Music
June 7, 2025 / 10:03 AM

Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Country singer Morgan Wallen has three albums on this week's Billboard 200 chart. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Country singer Morgan Wallen has three albums on this week's Billboard 200 chart. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 3, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Playboi Carti's Music at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, PARTYNEXTDOOR & DRAKE's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.

