Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart

June 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 3, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Playboi Carti's Music at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, PARTYNEXTDOOR & DRAKE's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.

