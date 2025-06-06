The Weeknd releases 'Baptized in Fear' music video

June 6 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, released a music video for his song "Baptized in Fear" Friday.

The visuals show images of an apparent church, dark except for the pews. The Weeknd is the only person in the space.

Statues dissolve as Tesfaye sings.

"Voices will tell me that I should carry on," he sings.

The song appears on his album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which dropped Jan. 31 and inspired a film of the same name starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The movie premiered in theaters in May.

Within hours, the video had accumulated thousands of comments.

"Some artists drop music. The Weeknd drops atmospheres," one fan said.