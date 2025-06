Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'

1 of 5 | Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for "Manchild" Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new music video.

The pop singer, 26, released a video for her song "Manchild" on Friday.

The video opens with a seagull perched on a turtle meandering through a desert landscape.

Carpenter hitches a ride, goes rollerblading while clinging to a truck, plays pool with a shotgun, and takes a bath with pigs.

"Manchild, why you always come running to me?" she sings as she navigates several odd and precarious situations.

"I swear they choose me. I'm not choosing them. Amen," she sings.

On Instagram, she said that the song was created shortly after she dropped her album Short n' Sweet.

"Not only was it so fun to write," she said. "But this song became to me something I can look back on what will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll, and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer!"

"Hence, why I wanted to give it to you now -- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!" she added.