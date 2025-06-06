Trending
June 6, 2025 / 11:57 AM

Mariah Carey sings about her type in 'Type Dangerous'

By Jessica Inman
Mariah Carey released new music Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Mariah Carey released new music Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey released her first song of 2025 on Friday.

The music icon, 56, dropped the single "Type Dangerous" and its official lyric video.

"Said we'd be together, but you didn't stay forever," she sings. "Now I guess it's just whatever till the 12th of never. I've never been afraid of love. That's why I like 'em dangerous."

The video shows the singer driving her car with wind in her hair. The song is set to appear on an upcoming album.

"Type Dangerous" follows the release of the deluxe anniversary edition of The Emancipation of Mimi, which dropped May 30.

The new version has 40 songs -- twice the number of tracks that appeared on the 2005 original.

"So happy to celebrate this milestone anniversary with you all for an album that meant so much to me then, and means even more now," Carey said on Instagram.

Mariah Carey turns 56: a look back

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

