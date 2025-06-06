Trending
Music
June 6, 2025 / 9:34 AM

Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley perform at CMA Fest

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Lainey Wilson performs on Day 1 of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday. Photo by Camden Hall/UPI
1 of 5 | Lainey Wilson performs on Day 1 of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday. Photo by Camden Hall/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley were among the performers during Day 1 of the 52nd annual CMA Fest, which airs on ABC June 26.

The festival kicked off Thursday and winds down Sunday in Nashville. The television special spans three hours and will be hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde.

Wilson wore a beige cowboy hat and vest, while Langley wore a one-shouldered black dress with matching gloves.

Other performers during the event's first day included Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Nashville actor Charles Esten.

"CMA Fest is more than a festival -- it's a celebration of the connection between artists and fans, featuring hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and the vibrant energy of Nashville, all fueling something bigger than the event itself," an official synopsis reads.

The television special will stream on Hulu June 27.

Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean rock the stage at CMA Fest

Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 5, 2025. Photo by Camden Hall/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Enhypen sings about 'Bad Desire' in new music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Enhypen sings about 'Bad Desire' in new music video
June 5 (UPI) -- South Korean group Enhypen released the song "Bad Desire (With or Without You)" and its music video Thursday, along with the EP "Desire: Unleash."
Benson Boone performs, discusses 'American Heart' on 'Tonight'
Music // 22 hours ago
Benson Boone performs, discusses 'American Heart' on 'Tonight'
June 5 (UPI) -- Benson Boone performed "Momma Song" and discussed his upcoming album "American Heart" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Garbage performs 'There's No Future in Optimism' on Kimmel
Music // 23 hours ago
Garbage performs 'There's No Future in Optimism' on Kimmel
June 5 (UPI) -- Rock band Garbage appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "There's No Future in Optimism," a song from their new album, "Let All That We Imagine Be the Light."
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
June 5 (UPI) -- "Hannah Montana" alum Miley Cyrus discussed Harrison Ford's contribution to her album "Something Beautiful," which dropped in May.
Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years
Music // 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years
June 4 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor released the song "Long Time" and its music video Wednesday. The track appears on her upcoming visual album, "Escape Room."
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
Music // 2 days ago
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
June 4 (UPI) -- British singer Jessie J opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery in an Instagram video Tuesday.
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
Music // 2 days ago
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
June 3 (UPI) -- Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The pair of concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 3 days ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Music // 3 days ago
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
June 2 (UPI) -- Tyla is back with new music. The South African singer, 23, released the song "Bliss" and its music video Monday, marking her first single of 2025.
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
Music // 5 days ago
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
May 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's famous friends are celebrating the fact that she bought back from Shamrock Capital the first six albums she initially recorded for Big Machine Records.

Trending Stories

Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55

Follow Us