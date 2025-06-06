Trending
Music
June 6, 2025 / 10:49 AM

Addison Rae releases debut album, 'Times Like These' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Addison Rae released her debut album Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Addison Rae released her debut album Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Addison Rae released her debut album, Addison, on Friday.

The singer, 24, also dropped a music video to accompany the 10th track, "Times Like These."

In that song, Rae wrestles with the feeling that "life moves faster than me."

"Can't feel the ground beneath my feet," she sings.

The video opens with Rae traveling near the ocean with an apparent lover. Viewers later see her in a dressing room, preparing for a performance.

In May, she released the song "Fame is a Gun" and its music video. She previously released "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," "High Fashion" and "Headphones On."

The album also includes the songs "New York," "Money is Everything," "Lost & Found," "Summer Forever," "In the Rain" and "Life's No Fun Through Clear Waters."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
Music // 20 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
June 6 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for "Manchild" on Friday. She described the song as "a loving eye roll."
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley perform at CMA Fest
Music // 2 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley perform at CMA Fest
June 6 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, Charles Esten and other country music artists performed at CMA Fest, which will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.
Enhypen sings about 'Bad Desire' in new music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Enhypen sings about 'Bad Desire' in new music video
June 5 (UPI) -- South Korean group Enhypen released the song "Bad Desire (With or Without You)" and its music video Thursday, along with the EP "Desire: Unleash."
Benson Boone performs, discusses 'American Heart' on 'Tonight'
Music // 23 hours ago
Benson Boone performs, discusses 'American Heart' on 'Tonight'
June 5 (UPI) -- Benson Boone performed "Momma Song" and discussed his upcoming album "American Heart" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Garbage performs 'There's No Future in Optimism' on Kimmel
Music // 1 day ago
Garbage performs 'There's No Future in Optimism' on Kimmel
June 5 (UPI) -- Rock band Garbage appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "There's No Future in Optimism," a song from their new album, "Let All That We Imagine Be the Light."
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
June 5 (UPI) -- "Hannah Montana" alum Miley Cyrus discussed Harrison Ford's contribution to her album "Something Beautiful," which dropped in May.
Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years
Music // 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years
June 4 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor released the song "Long Time" and its music video Wednesday. The track appears on her upcoming visual album, "Escape Room."
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
Music // 2 days ago
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
June 4 (UPI) -- British singer Jessie J opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery in an Instagram video Tuesday.
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
Music // 2 days ago
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
June 3 (UPI) -- Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The pair of concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 3 days ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date

Follow Us