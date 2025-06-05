June 5 (UPI) -- Hannah Montana alum Miley Cyrus is sharing Harrison Ford's contribution to her album Something Beautiful, which dropped in May.

The singer and actress, 32, said the Shrinking actor, 82, influenced her to take the project in a different direction when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

"I saw Harrison Ford at the Disney Legends event," Cyrus told Fallon.

She became the youngest Disney Legend inductee when she accepted the award in August.

"And he asked me, 'What's up?'" Cyrus said. "And I've known him for a while, so when he asked me what's up I told him. You know, I'm not the person like, 'Oh, I'm good.' ... I'll show you a PDF."

She shared her plans for her upcoming album, which she'd planned on calling Somewhere Beautiful.

"And it was a tour in all these magical places that I could enjoy these shows as much as the audience -- so deep in the forest and, you know, in front of the pyramids, and he looked at it and goes, 'Looks expensive. Not sure if it's worth it,' and walked out, and I go, 'He's not wrong,'" Cyrus said.

She ultimately took his guidance and shifted course.

"'Something Beautiful' was the first song that I wrote on this record," she told Fallon. "And it became, again, this compass for me, where I knew that this was the path that I was meant to be journeying on right now."

The Something Beautiful film that accompanies the album will arrive June 12.

