June 5, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Enhypen sings about 'Bad Desire' in new music video

By Jessica Inman
June 5 (UPI) -- South Korean group Enhypen is back with new music.

The K-pop boy band released the song "Bad Desire (With or Without You)" and its music video Thursday, along with the the 8-track EP Desire: Unleash. The album includes the previously-released song "Loose."

The music video for "Bad Desire" begins with one of the band members whispering, "Did you really think I could just stand by and watch you disappear?"

The group is seen pummeling through a turbulent, celestial landscape.

They dance among fire, and a dragon soars through the sky.

The EP also features the songs "Flashover, "Outside," "Helium," and "Too Close."

Enhypen consists of Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki.

