Trending
Music
June 5, 2025 / 10:41 AM

Garbage performs 'There's No Future in Optimism' on Kimmel

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 5 (UPI) -- Rock band Garbage appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "There's No Future in Optimism," a song from their new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

The band -- composed of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig -- performed on Wednesday night's show to promote the album, which released May 30.

Let All That We Imagine Be the Light is Garbage's first new studio album in four years.

The band thanked their fans in an Instagram post the day after the record's release.

"We are all absolutely blown away by the response to our new record," the post said. Thank you so much for the outpouring of kindness we have received. Such wide open arms. Such long suffering love. Such a beautiful, most welcome surprise. Our sincere gratitude. And once again -- from the very bottom of our shriveled and dark old hearts -- thank you. And Free Palestine."

Garbage's tour in support of the new album kicks off July 20 in St. Paul, Minn.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Music // 2 hours ago
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
June 5 (UPI) -- "Hannah Montana" alum Miley Cyrus discussed Harrison Ford's contribution to her album "Something Beautiful," which dropped in May.
Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years
Music // 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years
June 4 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor released the song "Long Time" and its music video Wednesday. The track appears on her upcoming visual album, "Escape Room."
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
Music // 1 day ago
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
June 4 (UPI) -- British singer Jessie J opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery in an Instagram video Tuesday.
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
Music // 1 day ago
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
June 3 (UPI) -- Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The pair of concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 2 days ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Music // 2 days ago
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
June 2 (UPI) -- Tyla is back with new music. The South African singer, 23, released the song "Bliss" and its music video Monday, marking her first single of 2025.
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
Music // 4 days ago
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
May 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's famous friends are celebrating the fact that she bought back from Shamrock Capital the first six albums she initially recorded for Big Machine Records.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
May 31 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" actress Florence Pugh stars in a music video for "Zombie," a song by Yungblud described as "a love letter to nurses."
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
Music // 5 days ago
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
May 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in Red, released a new song Friday. "Hemingway" reflects on her struggle with addiction and depression.

Trending Stories

Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means

Follow Us