June 5, 2025 / 12:17 PM

Benson Boone performs, discusses 'American Heart' on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Benson Boone performed a song from his upcoming album on "Tonight" Wednesday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 4 | Benson Boone performed a song from his upcoming album on "Tonight" Wednesday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Benson Boone performed "Momma Song" and discussed his upcoming album American Heart on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer, 22, took to the stage in a brown leather jacket and sang about a profound love for his mother, along with a knowledge that moments with her would one day become memories he'd cherish.

The track will appear on American Heart, due June 20.

He told Fallon that his album title was inspired by his song "Young American Heart."

"And to me that's like the inspiration track of the whole album, and it's about me and my best friend," he told Fallon. "...When we were younger, we got in a car accident, and it wasn't, like, a typical car accident. We were driving in a field. We were driving in his backyard and we flipped the car."

He said he was either 15 or 16 when the wreck occurred, and it changed his perspective.

"It was like the first time in my life that I was like, 'Oh my gosh, like, this dude, my best friend, he means everything to me. I don't want to die right now,'" Boone said.

Boone also discussed his upcoming arena tour, which kicks off Aug. 22 in Minnesota and winds down Oct. 8 in Utah.

"This is by far the biggest tour I've ever done, and it's a big moment for me, for people to just know who I am, you go to the show and this is, by far, the best performance I will ever, up to this point in my life, put on," he said. "And it's a full-on show. I might even change my outfit during the show."

