Trending
Music
June 4, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Teyana Taylor releases 'Long Time,' first single in 5 years

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Teyana Taylor arrives on the red carpet at the Disney Upfront on May 13. She released new music Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Teyana Taylor arrives on the red carpet at the Disney Upfront on May 13. She released new music Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Teyana Taylor is back with her first single in five years.

She released the song "Long Time" and its music video Wednesday.

"I kept you inspired, I lent you my fire," she sings in the visual, wearing a red-splotched white gown. "You let me get tired."

LaKeith Stanfield plays her husband in the video, while Aaron Pierre portrays an apparent detective.

The song describes the singer's realization that she should have left her relationship a long time ago.

"Long Time" will appear on the music artist's upcoming visual album, Escape Room, due in August.

"Wow, it's really happening y'all," Taylor wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the new music. "It's been a long time coming... I'm here debuting new music."

Taylor is also set to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's Straw, which premieres Friday. She will also star alongside Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All's Fair, a series arriving on Hulu later in 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
Music // 2 hours ago
Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis
June 4 (UPI) -- British singer Jessie J opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery in an Instagram video Tuesday.
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
Music // 21 hours ago
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
June 3 (UPI) -- Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The pair of concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 1 day ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Music // 2 days ago
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
June 2 (UPI) -- Tyla is back with new music. The South African singer, 23, released the song "Bliss" and its music video Monday, marking her first single of 2025.
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
Music // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
May 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's famous friends are celebrating the fact that she bought back from Shamrock Capital the first six albums she initially recorded for Big Machine Records.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
May 31 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" actress Florence Pugh stars in a music video for "Zombie," a song by Yungblud described as "a love letter to nurses."
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
Music // 4 days ago
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
May 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in Red, released a new song Friday. "Hemingway" reflects on her struggle with addiction and depression.
Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'
Music // 4 days ago
Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'
May 30 (UPI) -- Haim released "Take Me Back," a "nostalgic" new song from the band's forthcoming album, "I Quit."
Taylor Swift officially owns her old music
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift officially owns her old music
May 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift has bought back her music catalog and now owns her master recordings, following her conflict with Scooter Braun.

Trending Stories

'The Witcher 4': Ciri is on the hunt in new tech demo
'The Witcher 4': Ciri is on the hunt in new tech demo
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes among Tony Awards presenters
Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes among Tony Awards presenters
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
'My Mom Jayne' trailer: Mariska Hargitay tries to understand late mom
'My Mom Jayne' trailer: Mariska Hargitay tries to understand late mom

Follow Us