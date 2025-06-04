Trending
Music
June 4, 2025 / 9:56 AM

Jessie J shares early breast cancer diagnosis

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jessie J opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jessie J opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Jessie J says she has early breast cancer.

The British singer, 37, discussed her diagnosis and treatment in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Before 'No Secrets' came out (on April 25), I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she shared. "I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I'm holding onto the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard."

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," she added. "I'm an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse -- that's the bit that kills me.... It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."

Jessie J said her surgery will take place after Summertime Ball, which is described as "the U.K.'s biggest summer party." She added she will "disappear for a bit" during that time.

That performance is set for June 15.

Singer Rita Ora was among those who left messages of support in the comments.

"You're literally my favorite person and I'm praying for you," she said. "You've got this. My mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I'm here for you."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
Music // 20 hours ago
Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend
June 3 (UPI) -- Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The pair of concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 1 day ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Music // 1 day ago
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
June 2 (UPI) -- Tyla is back with new music. The South African singer, 23, released the song "Bliss" and its music video Monday, marking her first single of 2025.
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
Music // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Swift's music milestone
May 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's famous friends are celebrating the fact that she bought back from Shamrock Capital the first six albums she initially recorded for Big Machine Records.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
May 31 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" actress Florence Pugh stars in a music video for "Zombie," a song by Yungblud described as "a love letter to nurses."
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
Music // 4 days ago
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
May 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in Red, released a new song Friday. "Hemingway" reflects on her struggle with addiction and depression.
Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'
Music // 4 days ago
Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'
May 30 (UPI) -- Haim released "Take Me Back," a "nostalgic" new song from the band's forthcoming album, "I Quit."
Taylor Swift officially owns her old music
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift officially owns her old music
May 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift has bought back her music catalog and now owns her master recordings, following her conflict with Scooter Braun.
Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'
Music // 4 days ago
Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'
May 30 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee of Evanescence released a music video for their song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday. The pair recorded the track for the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina."

Trending Stories

Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
'The Witcher 4': Ciri is on the hunt in new tech demo
'The Witcher 4': Ciri is on the hunt in new tech demo
Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes among Tony Awards presenters
Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes among Tony Awards presenters
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production
'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production

Follow Us