June 3, 2025 / 2:36 PM

Ashlee Simpson to perform two Las Vegas concerts Labor Day weekend

By Fred Topel
Ashlee Simpson, seen with daughter Jagger Snow Ross at the 2019 premiere of "Frozen 2" in Los Angeles, will perform two Las Vegas shows at the end of August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Ashlee Simpson, seen with daughter Jagger Snow Ross at the 2019 premiere of "Frozen 2" in Los Angeles, will perform two Las Vegas shows at the end of August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows on the Voltaire stage at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, the venue announced Tuesday. Simpson's concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.

Simpson's new show is called "I Am Me." The set list will include "Pieces of Me," "La La" and "Boyfriend."

The Voltaire seats 1,000. The show begins at 9 p.m. both nights.

"We're working so hard to make this show feel personal and special," Simpson said in a statement. "I can't wait to share this experience and connect with the audience in such a perfect setting."

Tickets start at $65 on the Voltaire website.

Simpson is the younger sister of singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson. Her last release was the 2019 single "Phases" as Ashlee + Evan with her husband, Evan Ross, following their 2018 self-titled EP.

Follow Us