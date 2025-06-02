June 2 (UPI) -- Tyla is back with new music.

The South African singer, 23, released the song "Bliss" and its music video Monday, marking her first single of 2025.

"For the drama, for the plot... 'Bliss' music video out now," she wrote on Instagram in a post promoting the track.

The video opens with the Grammy-winning music artist standing in an apparent desert, with an explosion in the background.

Tyla also climbs a rope into the clouds.

"You take me to bliss," she sings. "Never felt a love like this."

Tyla recently joined Thai singer and Blackpink member Lisa for the song "When I'm With You" and the music video to accompany it. She released her album Tyla+ in October.

She will also host the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards June 21.