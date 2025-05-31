Music
May 31, 2025 / 11:16 AM

Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is No. 1 on Saturday's Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is No. 1 on Saturday's Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Jin's Echo at No. 3, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sleep Token's Even in Arcadia at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 8, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 9 and Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA at No. 10.

Becky G, Jennifer Lopez attend American Music Awards

Becky G appears backstage on the winners walk with her award for Favorite Female Latin Artist during the American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" actress Florence Pugh stars in a music video for "Zombie," a song by Yungblud described as "a love letter to nurses."
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
Music // 22 hours ago
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
May 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in Red, released a new song Friday. "Hemingway" reflects on her struggle with addiction and depression.
Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'
Music // 23 hours ago
Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'
May 30 (UPI) -- Haim released "Take Me Back," a "nostalgic" new song from the band's forthcoming album, "I Quit."
Taylor Swift officially owns her old music
Music // 23 hours ago
Taylor Swift officially owns her old music
May 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift has bought back her music catalog and now owns her master recordings, following her conflict with Scooter Braun.
Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'
Music // 1 day ago
Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'
May 30 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee of Evanescence released a music video for their song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday. The pair recorded the track for the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina."
Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'
Music // 1 day ago
Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'
May 30 (UPI) -- Addison Rae released the song "Fame is a Gun" and its music video Friday. The track appears on her upcoming album, "Addison," which arrives June 6.
Tate McRae releases 'Just Keep Watching,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 1 day ago
Tate McRae releases 'Just Keep Watching,' song for 'F1' movie
May 30 (UPI) -- Tate McRae released the song "Just Keep Watching" and its music video Friday. She recorded the track for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.
Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 day ago
Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'
May 30 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis performed "All I Can Say" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday. The song appears on her album "Sincerely," which dropped May 9.
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released her album "Something Beautiful" and a music video for "Easy Lover" on Friday. The singer will follow with the "Something Beautiful" musical film and visual album.
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
May 29 (UPI) -- Shakira and Alejandro Sanz reunited after two decades for "Bésame," their new song and music video. The pair previously collaborated on "La Tortura."

Trending Stories

Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood
Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'

Follow Us