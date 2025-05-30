Trending
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video

By Jessica Inman
Florence Pugh arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2024. She stars in a music video for Yungblud, which dropped Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Florence Pugh arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2024. She stars in a music video for Yungblud, which dropped Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Thunderbolts actress Florence Pugh stars in Yungblud's music video for his new song "Zombie."

In the video, which arrived Friday, Pugh portrays a nurse who experiences the full breadth of human emotion while caring for various patients.

Pugh's character serves coffee, cries in the break room, talks to a woman undergoing chemo treatment and screams privately.

As the song continues, Pugh appears with angel wings.

Yungblud called the song "a love letter to nurses." The video struck a chord with healthcare workers who remarked on the song's resonance in the comments.

"Ugly crying by how beautiful this was," one commenter wrote.

"I'm so proud of you and what we made," Pugh wrote. "Well done babe."

The song will appear on Yungblud's album Idols, which will be released in two parts, with the first arriving June 20.

"Our most ambitious adventure yet," he wrote in a post promoting the album.

Part 1 will also include the previously released tracks "Hello Heaven, Hello" and "Lovesick Lullaby."

Tickets for his Idols tour, which kicks off in August, are on sale now.

