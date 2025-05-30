May 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift officially owns her old music.

The singer, 35, announced in a letter on her website Friday that she bought back her music catalog and now owns her master recordings.

Swift celebrated with a carousel of photographs on Instagram that show the singer surrounded by her albums.

"You belong with me," she captioned the post, in a nod to her 2008 song of the same name. "Letter on my site."

She turned off comments, but the post accumulated more than a million likes within a half hour.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me," Swift said in her letter "And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

"...To my fans, you know how important this has been to me - so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music."

She expressed her gratitude to Shamrock Capital for allowing her to purchase her recordings. Scooter Braun acquired Swift's catalog in 2019 and in 2020, sold her master recordings to Shamrock Holdings, leading to a highly-publicized drama.

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV?" Swift added, referring to the Taylor's Version of her 2017 album Reputation.

"Full transparency: I haven't re-recorded a quarter of it," she said. "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it."

She recently released an updated version of "Look What You Made Me Do," which appeared on that album, for The Handmaid's Tale.

"To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first six that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it," she said.

She concluded her letter with more appreciation to her fans for their encouragement and support.

"The best things that have ever been mine... finally actually are," she wrote.

Taylor Swift turns 35: a look back