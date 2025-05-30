May 30 (UPI) -- Tate McRae has released new music.

The singer, 21, dropped the song "Just Keep Watching" and its music video Friday.

The song will appear on the soundtrack for the film F1, which stars Brad Pitt as a Formula 1 driver who gets back into racing after some time away.

The "Just Keep Watching" video shows McRae dancing and singing as car-related clips flash on the screen. At one point, she struts down a walkway in front of apparent race car drivers.

New Zealand singer Rose, of the K-pop group Blackpink, previously released "Messy" for the film soundtrack on May 8.

Other artists on the soundtrack include Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiesto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou, Don Toliver and Doja Cat.

The album will release June 27 to coincide with the movie's release.