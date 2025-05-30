Trending
May 30, 2025 / 8:33 AM

Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video

By Jessica Inman
Miley Cyrus released a new album and music video on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Miley Cyrus released a new album and music video on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is back with new music.

The singer and former Hannah Montana star released the album Something Beautiful and a music video for "Easy Lover" on Friday.

Something Beautiful is Cyrus' first album since Endless Summer Vacation dropped in 2023. It features 13 tracks, including collaborations with Brittany Howard and Naomi Campbell.

"Easy Lover" is the sixth song on the album. The music video shows Cyrus singing in her dressing room, getting ready for an apparent production.

She ultimately winds up on a stage.

"No I just can't give you up, but you're not an easy lover," she sings.

The music artist, 32, shared a photo carousel on Instagram Thursday to commemorate the album release. The first image shows the pop star wearing cheetah print pants and a black jacket.

"Celebrating the release of Something Beautiful the perfect way," she captioned the post. "Tonight was heaven, surrounded by the ones I love, adorning our ears with beautiful things as we count down to the moment I get to fill yours with this album I adore. Love to everyone who showed their support along this journey."

The final two images in the carousel show Cyrus apparently getting an ear piercing.

Cyrus is releasing a musical film and visual album to accompany Something Beautiful, which plays in theaters June 12.

Miley Cyrus' career: Music, fashion, red carpets

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

