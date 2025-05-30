Trending
Music
May 30, 2025 / 8:53 AM

Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Kali Uchis, winner of the "Best Album – Pop" award for "Orquídeas", poses in the press room during the Latin American Music Awards in 2024. She performed a song from her new album on "Kimmel" Thursday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Kali Uchis, winner of the "Best Album – Pop" award for "Orquídeas", poses in the press room during the Latin American Music Awards in 2024. She performed a song from her new album on "Kimmel" Thursday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis performed "All I Can Say" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

The singer, 30, appeared in a pale pink dress, with a pink bow in her hair and sheer white gloves. Pink clouds appeared on the screen behind her.

"No I'm not sorry for the dreams that I dream or the life that I live and that's all I can say," she sang.

The song appears on Uchis' album Sincerely, which arrived May 9 and features 14 songs, including "ILYSMIH" which describes her love for her son.

Fans commented on the "50s vibe" of "All I Can Say."

Other tracks include "Heaven is a Home...," "Sugar! Honey! Love!," "Lose My Cool," "It's Just Us," "For:You," "Silk Lingerie," "Territorial," "Fall Apart," "Daggers!," "Angels All Around Me...," "Breeze!" and "Sunshine & Rain..."

Uchis is touring North America through September.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released her album "Something Beautiful" and a music video for "Easy Lover" on Friday. The singer will follow with the "Something Beautiful" musical film and visual album.
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
May 29 (UPI) -- Shakira and Alejandro Sanz reunited after two decades for "Bésame," their new song and music video. The pair previously collaborated on "La Tortura."
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 day ago
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
May 29 (UPI) -- Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms teamed up to perform a medley of their hit songs "Run Around" and "Hey Jealousy" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
May 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand music artist Lorde released a music video for her single "Man of the Year" on Thursday. The song appears on her forthcoming album, "Virgin."
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Music // 1 day ago
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
May 28 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has excess fluid in his brain -- a neurologist explains what happens when this protective liquid gets out of balance.
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Music // 2 days ago
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the American Music Awards Monday.
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
Music // 2 days ago
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU released "A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3" and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
Music // 3 days ago
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
May 27 (UPI) -- Grimes will no longer perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The singer cited "family issues" for the cancellation.
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
May 26 (UPI) -- Becky G and SZA were big winners at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas.
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Music // 3 days ago
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
May 26 (UPI) -- Billy Joel's wife Alexis is thanking the rock legend's fans for the outpouring of love and support they have sent his way since he announced he is battling a debilitating brain condition.

Trending Stories

'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13
Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit to star in 'Chess' revival on Broadway
Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit to star in 'Chess' revival on Broadway

Follow Us