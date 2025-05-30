Trending
Music
May 30, 2025 / 11:17 AM

Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Halsey (pictured) and Amy Lee released a music video for "Hand That Feeds" on Friday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Halsey (pictured) and Amy Lee released a music video for "Hand That Feeds" on Friday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee released a music video for their song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday.

The pair created the song for the Ballerina film starring Ana de Armas as an assassin seeking revenge. The movie is part of the John Wick universe and also stars Keanu Reeves.

The music video opens as Halsey runs through a city street in a bloodstained ballerina outfit.

Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, is sharpening a knife when she appears in the video.

"You do it cause you know you can, turn around and bite the hand that feeds," they sing.

Halsey is currently on their For My Last Trick tour. Evanescence joined the singer for her May 14 show in Los Angeles.

Halsey turns 30: a look back

Halsey arrives on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'
Music // 1 hour ago
Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'
May 30 (UPI) -- Addison Rae released the song "Fame is a Gun" and its music video Friday. The track appears on her upcoming album, "Addison," which arrives June 6.
Tate McRae releases 'Just Keep Watching,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 1 hour ago
Tate McRae releases 'Just Keep Watching,' song for 'F1' movie
May 30 (UPI) -- Tate McRae released the song "Just Keep Watching" and its music video Friday. She recorded the track for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.
Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 2 hours ago
Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'
May 30 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis performed "All I Can Say" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday. The song appears on her album "Sincerely," which dropped May 9.
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released her album "Something Beautiful" and a music video for "Easy Lover" on Friday. The singer will follow with the "Something Beautiful" musical film and visual album.
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
May 29 (UPI) -- Shakira and Alejandro Sanz reunited after two decades for "Bésame," their new song and music video. The pair previously collaborated on "La Tortura."
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 day ago
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
May 29 (UPI) -- Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms teamed up to perform a medley of their hit songs "Run Around" and "Hey Jealousy" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
May 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand music artist Lorde released a music video for her single "Man of the Year" on Thursday. The song appears on her forthcoming album, "Virgin."
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Music // 1 day ago
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
May 28 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has excess fluid in his brain -- a neurologist explains what happens when this protective liquid gets out of balance.
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Music // 3 days ago
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the American Music Awards Monday.
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
Music // 3 days ago
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU released "A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3" and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13
Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority
George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority

Follow Us