May 30 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee released a music video for their song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday.

The pair created the song for the Ballerina film starring Ana de Armas as an assassin seeking revenge. The movie is part of the John Wick universe and also stars Keanu Reeves.

The music video opens as Halsey runs through a city street in a bloodstained ballerina outfit.

Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, is sharpening a knife when she appears in the video.

"You do it cause you know you can, turn around and bite the hand that feeds," they sing.

Halsey is currently on their For My Last Trick tour. Evanescence joined the singer for her May 14 show in Los Angeles.

Halsey turns 30: a look back