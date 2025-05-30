Trending
Music
May 30, 2025 / 1:08 PM

Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'

By Jessica Inman
May 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in Red, released new music Friday.

The music artist, 26, dropped the song "Hemingway" and an accompanying music video.

The video opens with Girl in Red in an empty restaurant, and continues as she walks through a dark residential neighborhood as she smokes a cigarette and sees a couple through a window.

"You drink like Hemingway, but your writing's no good and your songs all sound the same," she sings.

In a post on Instagram, Girl in Red shared how "Hemingway" reflects on her mental health struggles, including with addiction and depression.

"Last year I ended up in a really bad place with addiction, ED and depression that almost killed me," she wrote. "On Friday, I'm releasing a song called 'Hemingway' and it tells a part of that story. Thank you for all the love you have been sending my way since I opened up about all of this. 'Hemingway' out on Friday! It's my favorite song so far."

