Trending
Music
May 30, 2025 / 10:19 AM

Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Addison Rae arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMAs" in 2024. She released new music Friday. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
1 of 3 | Addison Rae arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMAs" in 2024. She released new music Friday. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Addison Rae is back with new music.

The singer, 24, released the song "Fame is a Gun" and its music video Friday, ahead of her upcoming album, Addison, which arrives June 6.

The "Fame is a Gun" music video shows the singer in a blonde wig, pink trench coat and large dark sunglasses.

"You got a front row seat and I -- I got a taste of the glamorous life," she sings in a nod to Sheila E.'s 1984 song "The Glamorous Life."

The 12-track album will include the previously released songs "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," "High Fashion" and "Headphones On."

Other songs include "New York," "Money is Everything," "Lost & Found," "Summer Forever," "In the Rain," "Times Like These" and "Life's No Fun Through Clear Waters."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'
Music // 24 minutes ago
Halsey, Amy Lee team up on 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina'
May 30 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee of Evanescence released a music video for their song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday. The pair recorded the track for the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina."
Tate McRae releases 'Just Keep Watching,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 1 hour ago
Tate McRae releases 'Just Keep Watching,' song for 'F1' movie
May 30 (UPI) -- Tate McRae released the song "Just Keep Watching" and its music video Friday. She recorded the track for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.
Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 2 hours ago
Kali Uchis performs 'All I Can Say' on 'Kimmel'
May 30 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis performed "All I Can Say" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday. The song appears on her album "Sincerely," which dropped May 9.
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'Easy Lover' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released her album "Something Beautiful" and a music video for "Easy Lover" on Friday. The singer will follow with the "Something Beautiful" musical film and visual album.
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video
May 29 (UPI) -- Shakira and Alejandro Sanz reunited after two decades for "Bésame," their new song and music video. The pair previously collaborated on "La Tortura."
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 day ago
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
May 29 (UPI) -- Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms teamed up to perform a medley of their hit songs "Run Around" and "Hey Jealousy" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
May 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand music artist Lorde released a music video for her single "Man of the Year" on Thursday. The song appears on her forthcoming album, "Virgin."
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Music // 1 day ago
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
May 28 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has excess fluid in his brain -- a neurologist explains what happens when this protective liquid gets out of balance.
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Music // 3 days ago
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the American Music Awards Monday.
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
Music // 3 days ago
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU released "A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3" and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13
Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan investigate in 'Thursday Murder Club'
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority
George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority

Follow Us