Haim releases 'Take Me Back' from upcoming album 'I Quit'

May 30 (UPI) -- Haim released "Take Me Back," a "nostalgic" new song from the band's forthcoming album, I Quit.

Danielle Haim wrote in a post on the band's official Instagram account that she and her sisters, Alana and Este, were in a nostalgic mood when they started writing "Take Me Back."

"This was a very nostalgic time for the 3 of us because we all found ourselves single for the first time since we were all in high school," Haim wrote. "We we were going out all the time, just the three of us (no boyfriends lol)."

Danielle Haim said the sisters, along with producer Rostam Batmanglij and co-writer Tobias Jesso Jr., exchanged stories about their teenage years that ended up forming the verses of the song.

"Long story short -- high school is insane. These stories are real. Names have been changed," the post said.

"Take Me Back" is available now on YouTube and music streaming platforms.

I Quit, Haim's fourth studio album, is scheduled for release June 20.