Trending
Music
May 29, 2025 / 3:52 PM

Shakira, Alejandro Sanz reunite in 'Besame' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Shakira arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. She released a new song Thursday with Alejandro Sanz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Shakira arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. She released a new song Thursday with Alejandro Sanz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Shakira and Alejandro Sanz have reunited after two decades for a new song and music video.

The pair released "Bésame" on Thursday after previously collaborating on the 2005 hit "La Tortura." They recently performed "La Tortura" together during the North American leg of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

"We'd been talking for a while about working together again," Sanz told Billboard in an interview. "I used to joke with her, saying, 'When are we going to make another song? You only make songs with talented, handsome guys!' We hadn't found the right song that we both connected with. It's tough after making a song like 'La Tortura' to find the right reason to team up again."

"You don't want to be too predictable or repeat the same thing, but you also want the new collaboration to be just as sweet," he added.

The track appears on Sanza's EP Y Ahora Que?, which dropped Friday. The EP contains six songs, and also includes collaborations with Grupo Frontera and Manuel Turizo.

Shakira turns 48: a look back

Shakira poses for the media at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. That same year, Shakira sold 13 million copies of her first English-language album "Laundry Service." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
Music // 7 hours ago
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms perform medley together on 'Kimmel'
May 29 (UPI) -- Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms teamed up to perform a medley of their hit songs "Run Around" and "Hey Jealousy" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Music // 7 hours ago
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
May 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand music artist Lorde released a music video for her single "Man of the Year" on Thursday. The song appears on her forthcoming album, "Virgin."
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Music // 1 day ago
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
May 28 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has excess fluid in his brain -- a neurologist explains what happens when this protective liquid gets out of balance.
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Music // 2 days ago
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the American Music Awards Monday.
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
Music // 2 days ago
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU released "A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3" and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
Music // 2 days ago
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
May 27 (UPI) -- Grimes will no longer perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The singer cited "family issues" for the cancellation.
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
May 26 (UPI) -- Becky G and SZA were big winners at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas.
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Music // 3 days ago
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
May 26 (UPI) -- Billy Joel's wife Alexis is thanking the rock legend's fans for the outpouring of love and support they have sent his way since he announced he is battling a debilitating brain condition.
Sophie Turner celebrates ex-husband Joe Jonas' new album
Music // 4 days ago
Sophie Turner celebrates ex-husband Joe Jonas' new album
May 25 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner is celebrating new music created by her ex-husband, pop music star Joe Jonas.
Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'
Music // 4 days ago
Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'
May 25 (UPI) -- Alexa Ray Joel posted a message on Instagram this weekend to support her father, rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel, who announced he is battling a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
Famous birthdays for May 29: Carmelo Anthony, Mel B
Famous birthdays for May 29: Carmelo Anthony, Mel B

Follow Us