May 29, 2025 / 9:43 AM

Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video

By Jessica Inman
Lorde arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. She released a new music video Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand music artist Lorde is back with new music.

The "Royals" singer, 28, released the song "Man of the Year" and an accompanying music video on Thursday, ahead of her upcoming album Virgin, which arrives June 27.

"There's going to be a lot of people who don't think I'm a good girl anymore, a good woman," she told Rolling Stone. "It's over. It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I'll be where they always hoped I'd be."

The music video shows Lorde grappling with a "recent ego death" in a New York apartment that is empty except for a chair and a pile of dirt. She replaces a white shirt with gray tape across her chest.

The song arrived as Lorde explored what "was fully representative of how (her) gender felt in that moment," Rolling Stone reports.

In an Instagram post teasing the video, music artist Amanda Palmer commented that "the song form is totally unique."

"And the video is raw power... Lorde the Artist being Lorde the Artist and I'm so deeply happy to see this artist continuing to follow where the muse leads. Hats off Lorde," she wrote.

In addition to "Man of the Year," and the previously released track "What Was That," other songs on Virgin include "Hammer," "Shapeshifter," "Favorite Daughter," "Current Affairs," "Clearblue," "GRWM," "Broken Glass," "If She Could See Me Now" and "David."

Lorde previously announced her Ultrasound World Tour, which kicks off in September and winds down in December.

