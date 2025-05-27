May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott are red carpet official.

The couple attended the American Music Awards together Monday at the Fountainebleau in Las Vegas following dating rumors.

Brown, 46, the frontman of Zac Brown Band, wore all black, while Scott wore a gray strappy dress.

"Hit the AMA's red carpet with the best date by my side," said Brown in an Instagram post Monday. "Ready to soak it all in and have some fun tonight!"

Julianne Hough left a comment expressing her support, writing, "Oh. My. Yes it's official."

Brown and his second wife, Kelly Yazdi, split in 2023.

A source told People that a mutual friend introduced Brown and Scott, 51, and that "they've been together for several months" and "are head over heels."

Brown was honored with the Veterans' Voice Awards for his work with veterans.

