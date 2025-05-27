Trending
May 27, 2025 / 10:14 AM

IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video

By Jessica Inman
South Korean singer and actress IU released a new EP on Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
South Korean singer and actress IU released a new EP on Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU is back with new music.

The K-pop star released an EP titled A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3 and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.

The EP features six songs, which also include "Red Sneakers," "October 4th" "Last Scene," "A Beautiful Person" and "Square's Dream."

The music video for "Never Ending Story" shows IU reliving the happy moments from a relationship that has since ended.

"If longing could rewrite fate, wish we meet again," she sings. "Like a fleeting scene from a film. Though I couldn't hold you when life was trembling, you still live on in those beautiful days."

IU also stars in the K-drama When Live Gives You Tangerines on Netflix. Her concert film, The Winning, premiered in February.

