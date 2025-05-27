Music
May 27, 2025 / 9:45 AM

Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Grimes canceled an upcoming performance amid family issues on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Grimes canceled an upcoming performance amid family issues on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Grimes is canceling a Pride performance amid "family issues."

The singer, 37, had been slated to perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The event celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride.

"I am so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my Pride show in order to deal with family issues," Grimes wrote on X Monday. "I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time, and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon."

Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Purple Disco Machine, Raye, RuPaul and Sofi Tukker are among the other performers taking the stage that Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez, Galantis, Marina, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and Betty Who will perform Friday.

"I think the show is going to be amazing and the lineup is great," Grimes added. "I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I will make this up to you guys very soon. So much love always."

The singer had sent a social media message to Elon Musk, her former partner and the father of her three children, in February, asking him to "respond about our child's medical crisis."

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she said.

It is unclear if the "family issues" are related to this event.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Music // 13 hours ago
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
May 26 (UPI) -- Becky G and SZA were big winners at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas.
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Music // 17 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
May 26 (UPI) -- Billy Joel's wife Alexis is thanking the rock legend's fans for the outpouring of love and support they have sent his way since he announced he is battling a debilitating brain condition.
Sophie Turner celebrates ex-husband Joe Jonas' new album
Music // 2 days ago
Sophie Turner celebrates ex-husband Joe Jonas' new album
May 25 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner is celebrating new music created by her ex-husband, pop music star Joe Jonas.
Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'
Music // 2 days ago
Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'
May 25 (UPI) -- Alexa Ray Joel posted a message on Instagram this weekend to support her father, rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel, who announced he is battling a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus.
Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart
May 24 (UPI) -- British rock band Sleep Token's "Even in Arcadia" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
AMAs: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 3 days ago
AMAs: How to watch, what to expect
May 23 (UPI) -- The American Music Awards will return Monday, airing on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EDT from the Fountainebleu Hotel in Las Vegas.
IATSE pickets Will Smith music video
Music // 3 days ago
IATSE pickets Will Smith music video
May 23 (UPI) -- Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are picketing outside West Hollywood's Quixote Studios, where a Will Smith music video is in production.
Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard celebrates 50 years of Motörhead
Music // 3 days ago
Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard celebrates 50 years of Motörhead
May 23 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's channel on Sirius XM, Ozzy's Boneyard, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of English metal band Motörhead with a weekend-long special.
Billy Joel announces brain disorder diagnosis, cancels tour
Music // 3 days ago
Billy Joel announces brain disorder diagnosis, cancels tour
May 23 (UPI) -- Singer Billy Joel revealed his diagnosis with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus and canceled his upcoming concerts while he recovers.
Lainey Wilson releases 'Somewhere Over Laredo'
Music // 3 days ago
Lainey Wilson releases 'Somewhere Over Laredo'
May 23 (UPI) -- ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson released "Somewhere Over Laredo" and a performance video on Friday.

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation

Follow Us