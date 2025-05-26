May 26 (UPI) -- SZA took home the first prize at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas for her song "Saturn."

She won for Favorite R&B Song, one of six nominations for the night, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Hip-Hop Song, Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album.

"I'm so grateful for everyone that worked on this song," SZA said during her acceptance speech.

The award for Favorite Female Latin Artist went to singer/actor Becky G.

She gave a shout-out to the fellow nominees and dedicated her award to the chicana community.

"I know this award wouldn't be possible without those who came before us," she said.

Blake Shelton made his first appearance at the AMAs, singing his hit "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" while Benson Boone performed "Mystical Magical," complete with his trademark backflip.

The show opened with a performance by host Jennifer Lopez briefly singing her 2012 hit "Dance Again" followed by a dance routine to a medley of 23 of the year's biggest hits by Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, Béyonce and more.