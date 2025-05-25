Sophie Turner celebrates ex-husband Joe Jonas' new album

May 25 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is celebrating new music created by her ex-husband, pop music star Joe Jonas.

"Go Go @joejonas," Turner wrote on her Instagram Stories Saturday, alongside a screenshot of the cover of Jonas' new album, Music For People Who Believe in Love.

The couple were married from 2019 through 2024 and share two children together.

This is Jonas' first solo album since 2011's Fastlife. He also records and tours with his siblings Kevin and Nick as the Jonas Brothers.

