Music
May 25, 2025 / 7:33 AM

Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'

By Karen Butler
Billy Joel speaks on his monthly concerts at MSG coming to an end at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Billy Joel speaks on his monthly concerts at MSG coming to an end at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Singer Alexa Ray Joel posted a message on Instagram this weekend in support of her father, rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel, who announced he is battling a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Billy, 76, canceled 17 upcoming concerts while he undergoes treatment for the condition.

"We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father's health diagnosis," Alexa Ray, 39, wrote Saturday.

"My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I've ever known... and he's entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength," she added. "The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him... it means a lot to me, too. 'Someday We'll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That's How You And I Will Be.' The music continues... All My Love, Alexa Ray."

A documentary about Billy is set to open this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June. It will later air on HBO.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrapped up his 10-year, monthly residency at MSG in 2024 after his career 150th performance at the venue.

Joel is known for hits like "Movin' Out," "My Life," "You May Be Right," "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," "Only the Good Die Young," "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "Pressure" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."

