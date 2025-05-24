Music
May 24, 2025 / 9:53 AM

Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Sleep Token's "Even in Arcadia" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by egodi1/Pixabay
May 24 (UPI) -- British rock band Sleep Token's Even in Arcadia is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kali Uchis' Sincerely, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Fuerza Regida's 111XPantia at No. 6, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 7, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 8, The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 10.

