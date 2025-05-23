Lainey Wilson releases 'Somewhere Over Laredo'

May 23 (UPI) -- ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson released "Somewhere Over Laredo" and a performance video on Friday.

"Caught me a red eye flight out of Houston, found me a window seat with a view. Headed out west for South California. One Tito's in, I'm thinking 'bout you," she sings, sitting on a stool, wrapped in a blanket. "In that little border town, where the desert glows gold when the sun goes down. My head's thirty thousand feet in the clouds, knowing 20 minutes from now, I'll be somewhere over Laredo."

The country star, 33, talked about the track on CBS Mornings.

"I spend a lot of my time 30,000 feet in the air, flying to the next show, the next town, and you know when you're staring out the window you get to just spend a little bit of time with yourself and reminisce and dream, talk to God, and all of those things and this song right here -- it gave me an opportunity to kind of step back into a pair of shoes that I wore a long time ago," she said.

"And I'm partial, but this is one of my favorite songs that I have ever written, and, I mean, of course everybody is inspired by the song 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' and we'll see. It's out now," she added.

Wilson is set to perform at the upcoming 51st annual American Music Awards on Monday.